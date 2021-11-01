Appeal for more artists

ARTISTS from Watlington are needed to take part in next year’s Artweeks festival.

This will take place from May 14 to 22 and the deadline for registration is December 31.

Textile artist Jaine McCormack, who organises the event, said: “It will be our fourth year taking part in this countywide event and we are seeing more and more artists coming to Watlington because of the festival, which is great.

“We have a great community of artists and more people now know about the art that is created in the town.

“We already have some ideas to make it a special celebration as it’s the 40th anniversary of Oxfordshire Artweeks. We want to start getting ready for it now as every artist needs a venue organised before they register and we don’t want it to be last minute.”

For more information, contact @watlingtonart on Instagram