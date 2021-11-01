Artists will launch shows in person

TWO leading international artists are launching solo exhibitions of their work at a Henley gallery in the coming weeks.

On Thursday (November 4), the Lemongrove Gallery in Duke Street is hosting an evening showcasing the work of graffiti-inspired pop artist Yuvi.

Born in Tel Aviv, Yuvi grew up in the bohemian Florentin neighbourhood.

Popular with hipsters, it is now at the heart of Tel Aviv’s graffiti scene.

Yuvi, who calls his work urban pop art, said: “The street as the graffiti artist’s main source of inspiration makes the work accessible, authentic and relatable.”

Superheroes, scientists, artists, movie stars and animals have all made appearances in his work, which is characterised by a blend of humour and defiance.

Yuvi’s exhibition launch starts at 7pm on Thursday and runs until 9pm.

It will be followed on Sunday, November 14, by the return of Argentinian artist Fabian Perez, whose career highlights include being invited to paint the portrait of Pope Francis.

Perez was also among the group of official artists selected to paint the 2010 Winter Olympics and 2012 Summer Olympics.

As a portrait painter, his other famous subjects include Al Pacino, Ringo Starr, Pep Guardiola and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He is now inviting visitors to the Lemongrove Gallery to commission a painting of themselves or a loved one.

Perez’s launch of his exhibition of original paintings and limited editions runs from 3pm to 5pm on the day.

To RSVP, visit www.

thelemongrovegallery.co.uk