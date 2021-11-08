Printmakers put the fruits of their labours on show

A FORTNIGHT-LONG exhibition by a group of printmakers has opened at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery.

Titled About Time, the show is running until Tuesday, November 16, at the gallery in upper Market Place.

Print at the Park, which currently has 14 members, is based at South Hill Park in Bracknell, from which it takes its name.

It was founded 12 years ago to enable members to more easily share, show and sell their work.

Through working and exhibiting together, members have also been able to hone their skills across many different genres of printmaking. Print at the Park member Jane Gray said: “There are very many different printmaking techniques.

“All involve taking an inked impression from a ‘plate’ on to paper and printmakers often use more than one technique for one image.”

This is the group’s fourth exhibition at the Old Fire Station Gallery and 11 members will be showing their work.

They will be joined by guest ceramicist Jenny Zolkwer, who is based at Turville Studios.

Opening hours are 10am to 4.30pm daily and admission is free.

All work in the exhibition is for sale. For more information, visit www.printattheparkgroup.co.uk