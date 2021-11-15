Former silversmith paints with glass

HENLEY Art and Crafts Guild is returning to the Old Fire Station Gallery with its latest craft exhibition next Friday (November 19).

The show is running for five days at the exhibition space in Upper Market Place.

Guild chairwoman Ann Spicer said: “This is the place to come if you want to buy some beautiful hand-made gifts for your loved ones at Christmas without spending an arm and a leg. There will be jewellery, ceramics, glassware, sculpture and many other festive items for sale. Entry is free and all are welcome.”

Among the guild members whose work is going on show is Nettlebed artist Sarah Harris, a former chairman of the Jewellery and Silver Society of Oxford, who now specialises in creating stained glass mosaic hangings and lampshades. With a background in fashion, her other work includes Tiffany-style flowers, unusual garden ornaments and gazing balls.

Sarah says: “I used to envy those people who can paint — I tried many times and failed — but now I paint with glass.

“My interest in mosaics was sparked three years ago following a workshop with the guild.

“Discovering an amazing stained glass shop in Reading led to me experimenting with making small panels, lights and plant stakes. I have been hooked ever since.

“It’s a bit like making a jigsaw. I would step away and come back planning to only add the odd piece or two, only to find an hour or two would happily pass.”

Opening hours are 10am to 4pm daily and all items in the exhibition are for sale.

For more information, visit www.henley-art-crafts-guild.org