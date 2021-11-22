Exhibition includes art you can wear

TWO artists who work with fabrics are holding a three-day exhibition at Ipsden village hall that opens today (Friday).

Gwen Ryan and Fiona Hayward have previously exhibited together at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery.

Their Ipsden show runs until Sunday and is open daily from 10am to 6pm.

Gwen is a feltmaker who lives and works in Sonning Common. Active since 2010, she uses fibres and felts to create wearable art pieces such as hats, bags, scarves, collars and jewellery, along with three-dimensional structures, vessels and paintings.

Trading under the name “Material Swirl”, Fiona lives in Ipsden and has done patchwork and quilting for more than 20 years. She loves fabric and enjoys putting different colours and patterns together to create quilts, cushions, wall hangings, table runners and more.

All items in the exhibition are for sale.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/

MaterialSwirl