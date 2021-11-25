Photos exhibition will aid charity

A TRAVEL photographer who set up a charity to help improve the lives of poor and marginalised people in Tanzania is staging her first exhibition at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery.

Trude Gardner is originally from Norway but now lives in Beaconsfield.

She has spent much of the past five years travelling and working in Tanzania, having first visited the country to volunteer in an orphanage centre.

She said: “I stayed for a month initially but felt very strongly that I wanted to go back again as I realised I could make a difference with a relatively small amount of money.”

Trude founded the Bahati Trust in 2017. Proceeds from her exhibition Into Africa, a collection of images from Tanzania, which is running from today until Tuesday, will go to the charity.

Opening hours are 10am to 4pm daily. Entry is free.

For more information, visit www.bahatitrust.com