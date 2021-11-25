Thursday, 25 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Photos exhibition will aid charity

Photos exhibition will aid charity

A TRAVEL photographer who set up a charity to help improve the lives of poor and marginalised people in Tanzania is staging her first exhibition at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery.

Trude Gardner is originally from Norway but now lives in Beaconsfield.

She has spent much of the past five years travelling and working in Tanzania, having first visited the country to volunteer in an orphanage centre.

She said: “I stayed for a month initially but felt very strongly that I wanted to go back again as I realised I could make a difference with a relatively small amount of money.”

Trude founded the Bahati Trust in 2017. Proceeds from her exhibition Into Africa, a collection of images from Tanzania, which is running from today until Tuesday, will go to the charity.

Opening hours are 10am to 4pm daily. Entry is free.

For more information, visit www.bahatitrust.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33