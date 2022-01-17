THE Arts Society Henley will start the new year with an exciting programme packed with interesting and diverse talks.

On Thursday, January 20, Angela Findlay, a professional artist, writer and free-lance lecturer, will go behind the scenes with her talk on “Art behind bars: the role of the arts in breaking the cycle of crime, prison and re-offending”.

Years of working as an artist within the criminal justice systems in England and Germany have given Angela unique insights into the destructive and costly cycle of crime, prison and re-offending.

In this talk, she offers a deeper understanding of the minds, lives and challenges of offenders.

The talk casts a light on areas of our society where the arts are absolutely vital, hugely relevant and potentially life-changing.

Meetings are held in the ballroom at Phyllis Court Club in Henley (no need to be a member of the club) and start at 10.45am and again at 2.15pm.

Visitors and new members are very welcome to join us. We ask for a donation of £10 for the lecture. The morning talk will also be streamed on YouTube.

For more information on the talk or on how to access the virtual talk, please email monnik.vleugels@gmail.com or visit www.henleytheartssociety.org

society.org

