Colourful drawings created in lockdown

AN artist known for his colourful works has an exhibition of his lockdown pictures at the Caversham Picture Framer.

Bertie Simpson says: “Although this series of work has a void of human presence, the audience is invited to inhabit the space temporarily. Reliving the same day with no end in sight, my house became mind-numbing to look at and through this became a blank canvas.

“I used the drawings and process to brighten up the space around me as well as imagining new spaces, escaping from my house to my imagination. The drawings lead you through my routine daydreams that I drifted through.”

The works include Elbow Room I, Park n Pub, and Reset, which are limited edition prints of 50 runs each, priced at £60. In addition, there are originals, Cottage Fromage and The Descent.

The Caversham Picture Framer is at Alexander Foster Fine Art in Church Road, Caversham.