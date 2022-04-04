Easter art sessions

ART workshops for children aged five to 11 will be held in Henley during the Easter holiday.

Clare Wills, of Busy Brushes, will host these at her home in Queen Street.

Clare, a teacher at The Colleton Primary School in Twyford, said: “It’s very small and friendly, with six children at a time.

“It’s also very sociable because they’re all working together on the same project and there’s always work to take home at the end.” The workshops will take place from Monday to Wednesday, April 11 to 13 with a different theme each day.

Each three-hour session, including drinks and snacks, costs £30 per child and there is a 10 per cent sibling discount. To book, visit tinyurl.com/BBEaster2022

For more information, search for “Busy Brushes” on Instagram or “Busy Brushes Kids Art Club” on Facebook.