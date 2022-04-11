Sculpture in the Gardens returning to Greys Court

THE popular Sculpture in the Gardens is to return to Greys Court this summer.

The walled gardens and main lawn will have big pieces on display, while the historic National Trust house and the loggia will have smaller works.

In total there will be about 150 bronze, stone, steel, wood, glass and ceramic sculptures made by more than 30 members of the Oxford Sculptors Group, including Martin Lorenz, from Wargrave.

Entries to the show will close at the end of this month.

All the pieces will be available to buy and they can be delivered or collected after the exhibition. The show will run from Saturday, June 11 to Sunday, July 17.

There is an opportunity to visit after normal opening hours, with three ticketed events on Thursdays, June 16, 23 and 30 from 5.30pm to 8pm. For £15 per person, visitors can spend a summer evening in the garden, admiring the sculptures with a glass of Prosecco. For more information, visit nationaltrustorg.uk/greys-court or www.oxfordsculptors.org

• Greys Court is currently running an Easter adventures in nature trail for children from 10am to 5pm until Monday, April 25. Trails include a Rainforest Alliance chocolate Easter egg.