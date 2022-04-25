Artists open studios in return of Arts Trail

NOW in its 17th year, the Henley Arts Trail is back to its usual spot of the early May bank holiday weekend. Since its inception in 2006 by local artists Kate Findlay, Judith Fletcher and Kirsten Jones the trail has expanded so this year it will feature more than 300 artists at 33 different venues in and around Henley.

While all the venues prepare to open up next weekend, the event kicks off today (Friday) when venue 1, the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place, Henley opens its doors for the Henley Art and Crafts Guild exhibition. On Tuesday venue 2, Greys Court will open an exhibition displaying works created by artists from each venue, using the historic property itself as inspiration.

The Henley Arts Trail 2022 runs on Saturday, April 30, Sunday, May 1 and Monday, May 2. Artists and makers are looking forward to opening their studios and hired venues to share their work. All venues (with the exception of Greys Court) are free to enter, with no obligation to buy. Guests can chat to artists about their work and explore new locations. Some venues will offer refreshments and there are various demonstrations and workshops. Look out for the pink ‘Henley Arts Trail’ signs on roadsides outside each venue.

The venues for 2022 are:

1 Henley Art and Crafts Guild, the Old Fire Station Gallery, Henley. More than 100 paintings, sculpture, ceramics, textiles, glass, photography and jewellery by various artists.

2 Greys Court. A selection of work created by artists from all of the venues will be on display.

3 Debbie Page Ceramics at The Yellow Shed Pottery, Wood Lane, Kidmore End.

4 Hollow Art, Sonning Common. Paintings, drawings and painted furniture, including works by Susan Mildenhall, Robin Reynolds and Natalie Walker.

5 The Maker Space, Nuffield. Textiles, silversmithing, paintings, glass and ceramics.

6 Assenden Glass, Orchard Dene, Lower Assendon. Glass works by Anne Arlidge.

7 Art at Pheasants, Hambleden. Paintings, paper-cutting, photography, printing, ceramics, sculpture, textiles, cards and collage by 15 local artists.

8 David Rodger Sharp Workshop, Bell Street, Henley. Silversmithing, jewellery and leatherwork, with works by Li-Sheng Cheng and Matthew Hitch.

9 Kirsten Jones and Co @ The Chocolate Café, Thames Side, Henley. Paintings, sculpture, ceramics and sustainable gifts.

10 Caron Light Art, The Anchor, Friday Street, Henley. Oil paintings, cards and children’s books.

11 Henley 8 at the River and Rowing Museum. Ceramics, paintings, jewellery, photography, multimedia art and sculpture by Bronwen Coussens, Martina Fabian, Virginia Davis, Caroline Crawford, Patricia Lynch, Gillian Raine, Martin Eastabrook and Fiona Hunter.

12 The Eyot Centre, Wargrave Road, Henley. Textiles, paintings, bookbinding, stained glass, jewellery and printmaking, featuring Kate Findlay, Nicola Kantorowicz, Janet Richardson, Machi De Waard, Darren Simmons, Lizzie Perkins, Janina Maher, Clare Buchta, Sarah Pye, Liz Baldin, Chris Winstanley and Andy Field.

13 Artistry Gallery and Picture Framing, Reading Road, Henley. Paintings, ceramics and jewellery by Sarah Pye, Julie Adlard, Kate Findlay, Caroline Gatfield and Catherine Ingleby.

14 Studio 51, Makins Road, Henley. Ceramics by Hannah Wilson, illustrations by Emma Newton and jewellery by Diana Estornel.

15 Women of the Wild Garden, Mill Lane, Henley. Paintings by Nicole Etienne, Suzanne Etienne, Carol Pontin and Sue Tilbury.

16 Artists at Shiplake, Church Lane, Shiplake. Paintings, sculpture, ceramics and jewellery by Susan Carter, Sarah Cox, Grant Forsyth, Susan Horler, Dana Kidson, Maria Meerstadt, Wendy Mercier, Helen Ormerod, Susan Reeves and more.

17 Wendy Penrose Jewellery and Friends, Orchard Close, Shiplake Cross. Jewellery alongside sculpture by Alison Bell and Victoria Hunt.

18 Shiplake Arts and Crafts, Shiplake Memorial Hall, Memorial Avenue, Shiplake Cross. Paintings, sculpture, textiles, jewellery and glass by Keith Appleby, Sue Evans, Sheila Ferris, Barbara Goodbun, Sarah Harris, John Nicholls, Dan Nicholson, Wendy Nicholson, Nina O’Connell, Sally Taylor, Karen Tomalin and others.

19 Twyford Studios, The Hawthorns, Charvil. Ceramics, paintings, glass, jewellery and more by artists including Deborah Black, Jill Chadwick, Lorna Minton, Jayne Leighton Herd, Calina Lefter, Vallari Harshwal, Mick McNicholas, Janet Roberts, Sarah Abell, Roseanna Chetwood, Sarah Luton, Maureen Stephens and Lisa Elliott.

20 Family of Artists, The Hawthorns, Charvil. Original paintings, hand-signed limited editions and cards from artists such as Claire Burriss, Emma Boote and Rob Harrison.

21 Esté MacLeod Studio, Beggars Hill Road, Charvil. Paintings, prints and textile products by Esté.

22 North Myrtles Art Group, St Patrick’s Avenue, Charvil. Featuring ceramics and printmaking by Cora Stock, ceramics by Elly Burlow, landscape paintings by Cathy Metcalf and handmade fashion accessories by Kayleigh Ziegler.

23 The Big Plant Nursery, Wargrave Road, Twyford. Sculpture and painting from artists including Tierney Bishop, Dawn Conn, Stephanie Cushing, Juliette Derwent, Martin Duffy, Angela Farquharson, Paul Harvey, Beatrice Hoffman, Sarah Pye and Kara Sanches.

24 Wargrave Arts, Woodclyffe Hostel, Church Street, Wargrave. Ceramics by Phil Miller, jewellery by Judi Rowlands, stained glass by Vanessa Beresford, prints by Lizzie Perkins and paintings by Sarah Dickinson, Elaine Fear, Ann Roberts, Sheridan Smith, Sheila Williams and others.

25 The Garden Gallery at 13 New Road, Twyford. Handmade pieces by Marianne McCaughey, stone sculpture by Andrew McAlistair Hood, Kirsten Madeira-Revell and Ursula Waechter, with paintings, printmaking and hand-painted earthenware.

26 Buratta’s at the Royal Oak, Ruscombe Lane, Ruscombe. With burlesque costumes, small painted furniture, acrylics and ceramics, pastels, collage and sculptures.

27 Sally Castle, Sue Mundy, Marc Juon and Christine Brewster, Ruscombe Lane, Ruscombe. Illustrations, linocuts, artwork, ceramics, jewellery, basketmaking and chair seating.

28 Rebecca Howard and Lucy Keeble, Orchard Estate, Twyford. Paintings by Lucy and Rebecca.

29 The Most Beautiful House in the World plus one, Lansdowne Terrace, Twyford. Oil paintings, watercolour paintings, sculpture and jewellery.

30 HaaHoos Ceramics, Church Street, Twyford. Ceramics. Live demonstrations and workshops.

31 Artists at Albert, Brook Street, Twyford. Textiles for the home, oil paintings and more from local artists including Ceira Crainer, Martha McAllister and Shauna Redman Fosker.

32 Whistley Arts, Lodge Road, Whistley Green. Paintings, prints and sculpture with figurative oil paintings and sculpture by Jonathan de Mounteney, expressive watercolours by Liz Chaderton, figurative sculpture by Sadie Brockbank and wildlife art by Catherine Ingleby.

33 West Forest Potters, Neville Hall, Milley Road, Waltham St Lawrence. Ceramics by Kevin Akhurst, Penny Ascough, Carolyn Blackwell, Tim Kennedy, Suri Poulos and more.

For full details, to contact the artists and to download a trail map of participating venues, email henleyartstrail@gmail.com or visit www.henleyartstrail.com See also ‘Henley Arts Trail’ on Facebook or use the Instagram handle @henleyartstrail