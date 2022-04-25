Monday, 25 April 2022

Decor fair returns

File picture of Henley Decor Fair

HENLEY Decor Fair is back at its riverside location along the Royal Regatta course, offering visitors the chance to enjoy an interiors event in the fresh air from May 26 to 29.

Architectural antiques dealer and star of UKTV’s Restoration Workshop Gary Wallis created the fair as he envisaged a quality decorative and interiors event with a festival feel.

With one trade-only morning, followed by three-and-a-half days of public admission and a chance to peruse the stalls in search of treasure and hidden gems, there is a Saturday night Eighties disco and live music on Sunday evening.

