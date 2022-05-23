Art gallery shuts down

AN art gallery in Henley has closed down after three years.

Informality is moving out of its unit in Market Place and will now be based in London.

Gallery director Frederick McDonald took over the Grade II listed building in August 2019.

The premises had been empty for more than a decade having previously been the Hearn of Henley shoe shop.

A note in the window says: “We are relocating. We are excited to share that after three years, our exhibitions programme will now be based in London and Europe.

“Thank you to all locals who visited our exhibitions in Henley over the years.”