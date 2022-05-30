Henley’s bowling ‘boys’ with bias towards painting

THE “Henley Bowling Boys” will be taking over the exhibition space at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Henley over the weekend of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

Nigel Bridges and David Palmer are members of Henley Bowls Club who enjoy painting in their spare time, although they have different painting styles.

Nigel’s work comprises large acrylics on canvas painted in a modernist style.

David paints smaller pictures using watercolours and pastels and enjoys painting animals, cats in particular. Nigel studied art at Reading College in his younger days followed by an interior design course before embarking on a career as a manager with British Airways.

David worked as a builder for most of his working life but picked up a paintbrush after retiring 12 years ago.

During the summer months, when they’re not painting, the pair can found playing bowls at the green in Mill Meadows. Last season, they won the Plomer Cup.

• The Henley Bowling Boys’ exhibition is at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place, Henley, from Friday, June 3 to Monday, June 6, from 10am to 4pm daily.