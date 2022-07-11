Pandemic pieces find new home

ARTIST Sharon Yamamoto was invited to create an exhibition of her work on the theme of homelessness by a verger from London’s St Lawrence Jewry Church in 2019.

She decided to put a positive spin on the topic but the church was closed for restoration during the pandemic so the show didn’t happen.

Now visitors to the Old Fire Station Gallery in Henley will be the first to see the paintings. The show is called Open as, says Sharon, openness leads to possibility. It is at the gallery in Upper Market Place until Tuesday from 10am to 5.30pm daily, admission free. For more information, see www.sharonyamamoto.com