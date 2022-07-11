Observational art

ARTIST James E Crowther, who is based near Henley, says there is a relationship between his work and the Star Wars action figures he collected as a child.

He says: “Often, when I’m taking with people, I realise that I’m not really listening to what they’re saying, I’m looking at their ears or their nose as there might be a blemish, or a spot or sunburn.

“These are the sort of things that make humanity and that’s what I try to encapsulate in my work.” James, whose artwork is on display at the Henley Festival this week, has a good reputation as a portrait artist and exhibited online during the lockdowns with the Fitzrovia Chapel in London and the

NetGallery.

Other Oxfordshire artists who will exhibiting in the sculpture garden at the festival include Biddy Hodgkinson and Marcus Hodge with a total of 30 installations.

For more information, visit henley-festival.co.uk