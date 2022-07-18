Gallery closed

Monday, 18 July 2022

A GALLERY at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley closed on Monday.

The exhibits from the John Piper Gallery have been moved into secure storage ahead the planned closure of the whole museum from early October to late March.

This will allow the roof to be replaced as part of a £1 million project to save the loss-making venue in Mill Meadows from financial ruin.

The museum will continue to run activities during the closure period,

