Irreplaceable objects put into storage ahead of refurb

A DELICATE operation to move irreplaceable exhibits at the River & Rowing Museum into safe storage ahead of refurbishment work took place last week.

Specialist art removal professionals joined museum staff to pack up and move about 80 precious objects and artworks from the John Piper Gallery in advance of the planned six-month closure of the whole museum in October.

Museum curator Cate Tren said: “The Piper Gallery is situated under the part of the roof that is being repaired. We are pre-empting any risk from dripping water when they take off the protective layer on the roof of the gallery.”

Piper was one of Britain’s most prolific and versatile abstract artists of the 20th century. From his home and studio at Fawley Bottom, he produced work that crossed creative boundaries and the museum’s gallery features works from paintings and drawings to stained glass, ceramics and books.

Miss Tren said: “As many of the objects are on loan from the Piper estate and private collections the first stage was to to see if they wanted them temporarily returned or for us to store them. Most people were happy for us to look after them.

“A lot of the pieces chronicle Piper’s journey as an artist and the media he experimented with.”

Specialists moved the precious artworks to safe and secure storage fitted with dehumidifiers to provide the perfect environment.

Miss Tren said: “Most difficult to move was the stained glass as it is so fragile. It took two days to complete the actual move. The first day was the more awkward and delicate objects.”

These included a huge theatre backdrop for a production of Beauty and the Beast from the Kenton Theatre and the exhibition’s centrepiece, the fragile designs for the last stained-glass window Piper created before he died in 1992, for Farnborough Church in memory of his close friend and collaborator Sir John Betjeman.