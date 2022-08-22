Monday, 22 August 2022

Paintings for sale

AN artist who moved away from Henley last year after nine years is selling some of her original acrylic paintings and giclee prints, including various depictions of Temple Island in summer.

Camilla Dowse, who relocated to the Cotswolds in August, used to live in St Mark’s Road and had a studio in Singers Lane.

She has won numerous awards and prizes and in 2019, she appeared on Landscape Artist of the Year on the Sky Arts channel.

Her interpretation of the built environment allows buildings and landscapes to be seen at their best as she uses a palette of soft colours to enhance them, removing distracting background details.

The paintings, which also include a scene of New Street with the Henley Royal Regatta boat tents, range in price from £220 to £295, with prints from £45 to £65. There is also a selection of greetings cards featuring her artwork, priced at £8.50 for five.

Camilla will be exhibiting at Oxford Art Society’s exhibition at the Cloister Gallery in Iffley Road, Oxford, from tomorrow (Saturday) to September 4.

