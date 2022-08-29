I’m birdwoman of Ipsden, says artist

AN artist with a love of nature, particularly flowers and birds, is opening her studio to visitors over the bank holiday weekend.

Denny Webb, who lives in rural Ipsden with her cat Monet, runs watercolour workshops and taster sessions.

She is opening the studio on all three afternoons and will be showing more than 60 of her paintings, with some canvases in the garden if the weather is nice.

She says: “It’s a great opportunity to enjoy art in a relaxed, informal way and have tea and cake in the garden.”

Denny says she came up with the idea of “bringing the beauty of nature indoors” during lockdown “when we were prisoners in our own homes” and completed a series of paintings that seemed to resonate with customers.

She says: “I amalgamated local Oxfordshire landscapes with still life compositions of my favourite jugs, teapots, cups and flowers with blue tits and blackbirds — and the odd cheeky robin — playing a starring role.”

Denny came late to art. Her job used to be in quality control of animal health products and before that she was worked in the pharmaceutical industry.

About 14 years ago, she and her former husband moved to America when he had a temporary work assignment and lived just outside Philadelphia.

Denny says: “There was a firm that was helping us adjust to the American way of life. The lady said to me, ‘Denny, you’re only here three years, you might as well just be a typical British ex-pat. Don’t worry about driving, put your feet up, drink gin and tonics and mix with other Brits.’

“I said, ‘You must be joking — no bloomin’ way!’ Instead I signed up for a whole load of courses and started tentatively showing work in local shows.”

She went on to win prizes in several competitions and managed to gain entry to the Philadelphia Sketch Club.

“It’s a very prestigious club but was only open to men until about a decade ago,” she said. “It was a great experience I loved it.”

She has had a fascination with the natural world since childhood.

“I would collect dead beetles in boxes, press wildflowers and collect owl pellets to wash out and mount the skulls and bones as art on thickened card,” says Denny.

“I loved drawing insects, birds and flowers and I went everywhere with my art supplies, trying to capture nature on paper.

“My father would take me on walks and teach me the old country names of the wildflowers and what their medicinal properties are.

“He also taught me about fungi and foraging and as a family we had many happy hours preparing foraged berries, nuts and plants found in Mother Nature’s pantry.”

When it comes to birds, she has had some unusual encounters.

Denny says: “I’ve had a robin follow me inside the house and watch me while doing the housework.

“A blue tit came into the bedroom, hopped on to my finger and wouldn’t fly off, despite me hanging precariously out of the window and her partner singing to her from the acer tree outside.

“Strangest of all, though, was a sparrowhawk. I was talking to my father in the conservatory and she came in like a torpedo.

“She flew in and bounced off all the windows at speed, then perched on my foot while taking a few breaths before flying out again.

“My father sort of looked like Higgins from Magnum, P.I. and he was standing there in his tweed, smoking his pipe. He obviously went into shock because he didn’t flinch as the bird ricocheted.

“She was a big sparrowhawk and I was ducking and diving, trying to close the door into the main house, and he just stood there like a statue.

“Eventually, she ran out of energy and flopped on to my foot. She perched there, breathing deeply, reassessing the situation. Then she realised there was an exit and escaped.

“I think we’ve all got a bird totem. My father is not with us anymore but I always associated him with pheasants.

“He wore this twee pheasant tie and there was something about him. You know how pheasants are quite cocky and they’re quite exuberant, extravagant birds? He had that kind of nature; he was always a lovable eccentric.

“When he passed away, I had pheasants coming regularly to the garden where they hadn’t before. In those moments when maybe you miss someone, or you’d like to talk something over with them, or you feel close, inevitably a pheasant will pop up somewhere.

“I went on this walk and you know when you get that sense that you’re being followed? I was on this bridleway and there were big, high hedges on either side.

“I turned round and there was this pheasant and he literally followed me the entire walk down this bridlepath. We played musical statues — every time I stopped to look round, he would still be there.

“It’s ridiculous, I reckon I’m the birdwoman of Ipsden.”

• Denny Webb’s open studio is at Boundary House, Crabtree Corner, Ipsden, tomorrow (Saturday), Sunday and Monday 2pm to 5pm daily. Entry is free. For more information, call Denny on (01491) 680942, email her at redkites1@gmail.com or visit www.dennywebb.com