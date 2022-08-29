Pre-Raphaelites not as progressive as they thought

THE Ashmolean Museum in Oxford was due to stage an exhibition of Russian icons and pictures in the second half of this year but the war in Ukraine put a stop to such cultural exchanges, writes Philip Gooden.

Instead, visitors have a chance to appreciate a collection of drawings and watercolours by the 19th century English group known as the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, which included artists such as John Everett Millais, William Holman Hunt and Dante Gabriel Rossetti.

Some are perhaps remembered as much for their turbulent private lives as for their art. Millais, for example, ran off with Effie, the wife of John Ruskin, who was a kind of academic cheerleader for the Pre-Raphaelites as well as being a talented watercolourist himself.

Rossetti had a habit of falling in love with the women who sat for him, including Jane, the wife of William Morris, now best known for his fabric designs. She is the subject of several dreamy large-scale pictures in the exhibition.

Not all of Rossetti’s work is so accomplished. A depiction of St George slaying the dragon makes him look more like a plumber fixing a leak under a sink while a half-naked princess is either asleep or overcome nearby. Female models and potential wives or lovers were termed “stunners” by Morris and Rossetti.

It’s the kind of expression that contemporary museum curators and some visitors may be uncomfortable with, but the exhibition does give a little space to women artists such as Rossetti’s wife Elizabeth Siddal.

Although the group thought of itself as progressive, it drew much of its inspiration from old sources such as medieval tales of chivalry or the Bible. On show here are some preparatory studies for Hunt’s Light of the World, the famous painting of Jesus holding a lantern and knocking on a door, representing the human soul.

Ruskin believed in “absolute fidelity” to detail so that, in a depiction of a spray of olive, each leaf is differently shaped and angled to catch a varying light. He also used the paper artfully so that the image seems to emerge from large, untouched areas of white.

Painter Albert Moore produced fanatically detailed study of ferns and ivy round the trunk of an ash tree. He was only 16 at the time.

• Pre-Raphaelites: Drawings and Watercolours continues until November 27.