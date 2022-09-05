Vettriano and lots more to see at gallery’s annual exhibition

JACK’S Gallery in Henley has been promoting artists for years.

Some are local and some from further away, in particular contemporary Scottish painter Jack Vettriano.

The gallery will be showcasing a wide variety of work at its annual exhibition at the Old Fire Station Gallery over the next 10 days.

Local artists involved include Nick Quirke, Frances Ackland-Snow, Nikki Cheetham, Sarah Bond, Denny Webb and Wendy Klein. There will be rare, collectable artist and studio proofs by Vettriano available to buy. Also on display will be Mediterranean ceramics, glass pictures and wall art from a gallery near Barcelona.

Art dealer and proprietor Jack Free, who has run his Hart Street gallery for more than nine years, says: “This is not to be missed, with some artists who have never been shown before.

“There will be seascapes, Paris scenes and something for everyone. These artists offer the best in terms of variety, quality and impact. This year we are featuring work by a host of artists from the Oxfordshire area in our spectacular exhibition.

“Join us for a glass and nibbles tomorrow (Saturday) from 3pm to 7pm, when you can meet the artists and secure your own piece of artwork.”

• The annual exhibition by Jack’s Gallery is at the Old Fire Station Gallery, 52 Market Place, Henley, from today (Friday) until Monday, September 12, from 10.30am to 5.30pm daily. For more information, call (01491) 598200 or 07775 735136, email art@jacksgallery.co.uk or visit www.jacksgallery.co.uk