Monday, 05 September 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

05 September 2022

Art banned by Nazis

AN art collector with a passion for German artists is bringing a little bit of Berlin to Henley.

Simon Hearnden, who grew up in the town and is now based in Worcester, will be showcasing the work of, among others, artist and dancer Alexander Camaro (1901-1992).

Simon says: “Camaro had a really interesting life. Banned by the Nazis as a degenerate, he became a professional dancer, which the Nazis would have probably been even more annoyed about.

“After the war, he became a circus high-wire artist and was then awarded a professorship at one of the Berlin universities to teach painting.

“I’ve got a number of his works, screen prints and interesting stuff, which I will be featuring.”

• Berlin Walls Gallery will be at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place, Henley, from Friday, September 16 to Monday, September 26, 11am to 6pm daily. For more information, call Simon on 07850 656856, email simon@berlinwalls.co.uk or search for “Berlin Walls Gallery” on Facebook.

05 September 2022

More News:

Keep active

ACTIVE Leaders will hold the last of its summer ... [more]

 

Pottery sale

A POTTERY sale will be held in Sonning Common ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33