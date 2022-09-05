Art banned by Nazis

AN art collector with a passion for German artists is bringing a little bit of Berlin to Henley.

Simon Hearnden, who grew up in the town and is now based in Worcester, will be showcasing the work of, among others, artist and dancer Alexander Camaro (1901-1992).

Simon says: “Camaro had a really interesting life. Banned by the Nazis as a degenerate, he became a professional dancer, which the Nazis would have probably been even more annoyed about.

“After the war, he became a circus high-wire artist and was then awarded a professorship at one of the Berlin universities to teach painting.

“I’ve got a number of his works, screen prints and interesting stuff, which I will be featuring.”

• Berlin Walls Gallery will be at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place, Henley, from Friday, September 16 to Monday, September 26, 11am to 6pm daily. For more information, call Simon on 07850 656856, email simon@berlinwalls.co.uk or search for “Berlin Walls Gallery” on Facebook.