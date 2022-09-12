Art dealer bringing his Berlin collection ‘home’

ART dealer Simon Hearnden still thinks of Henley as home, even though he has not lived here for years.

He now lives in the Malvern Hills after spending a decade in Berlin, where he began collecting art.

He will be returning to his “home” town from next week with an 11-day exhibition of some of his collected German works at the Old Fire Station Gallery.

“I grew up in Crazies Hill, up the hill,” says Simon. “My first house was in Gravel Hill, about 50 yards from the gallery, so I consider myself local.

“The gallery is tucked away behind the town hall but it’s one of the nicest venues I exhibit at and, of course, I have people who know me coming in all the time, which is lovely.”

This is the third time in seven years he has brought his Berlin Walls show to the venue. It is focused on the monotype prints of the enigmatic but talented artist Walter Lindner (1936-2007), whose work Simon had stumbled across while browsing in an antiques shop in the German capital in 2006.

He decided to buy up the entire collection using the money from the sale of his then home in Roke, near Benson.

He quit his graphic design business and focused on selling the work of Berlin artists around Britain, France and the Netherlands.

Lindner worked obsessively for 40 years, producing highly accomplished and original monotypes and Simon befriended him briefly.

He says: “His artworks and prints continue to attract significant interest wherever they are displayed. The techniques and use of materials, as well as the subject matter, humour and even melancholy, attract other artists.

“I am always pleased when an artist comes back to find me and tells me how Walter Lindner helped change the way they paint or make prints. It happens regularly and that makes me happy.”

The latest exhibition, called Dare to be Different?, will feature some pieces by Lindner as well as an eclectic selection of modern, decorative and collectable late 20th century artworks and prints.

Simon says: “This is a chance to view excellent quality art by artists of promise and renown from the former East and West and now unified German capital, which will be available at affordable prices.”

The show will include a collectable lithograph by neo-expressionist artist A R Penck (1939-2017), whose work was recently shown in a retrospective at the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford.

Simon says: “Penck had operated under various pseudonyms as an artist, attempting to avoid the attention he regularly attracted from the Stasi (the East German secret police), who refused his ‘primitive’ art any accolades.

“He managed to move to West Germany in 1980 but achieved the greatest recognition after he moved to London a few years later.”

Another featured artist is painter and dancer Alexander Camaro (1901-1992), who was banned from exhibiting his paintings in Berlin by the Nazis, who branded his work “degenerate”. He survived that time mainly by dancing for a living.

Simon says: “Following a comprehensive exhibition of his surviving works in 1951, Camaro became professor of painting at the Berlin University of the Arts.

“He worked alternately on the island of Sylt and in Berlin until his passing.

“He almost certainly taught Walter Lindner while at the university and gained notoriety following exhibitions at the Akademie Der Künste in Berlin in the Seventies.

“A charitable foundation was set up in Berlin by his widow, Renate, which continues to award bursaries to promising artists connected to the city.”

Simon does his own homework to ensure that he gets the best results for the artists and their families.

He says: “I’m not a dealer trying to get rich on the back of unknown artists. I’m quite philanthropic.

“I’m friends with a lot of these artists, or they are deceased artists whose widows or husbands or uncles I’m friendly with.

“I do really enjoy what I do. I don’t know what I’m going to see and I don’t know whether I’ll be trying to sell it over there or saying to them, ‘Take it to a museum’, or putting it into my next show.”

• Dare to be Different? is at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place, Henley, from Friday, September 16 to Monday, September 26, open 11am to 6pm daily. For more information, call Simon on 07850 656856 or email simon@berlinwalls.co.uk