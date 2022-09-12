Monday, 12 September 2022

Female view on Tudor royalty

THE stories of a local family during the Renaissance period are told from a female perspective over three generations in an exhibition that opens today (Friday) at Greys Court.

The 16th century mansion and gardens were home to the Knollys family for more than two centuries, from 1503 to 1708.

Lettice Pennyston (1485-1558), her daughter-in-law Katherine Carey (1523-1569), and granddaughter Lettice Knollys (1543-1634) served multiple Tudor monarchs, diplomatically and deftly negotiating their way through court life and all the duties that entailed.

Lettice Pennyston married into the Knollys family and co-hosted Henry VIII at Greys Court.

The king was to grant her and her husband the estate for the rest of their lives on the condition that they presented him with a single red rose each midsummer’s day.

Katherine Carey also married into the Knollys family and built a relationship with Elizabeth I.

They had an intimate friendship, with the queen becoming “forgetful of her own health” after Katherine died.

Lettice Knollys secretly married Elizabeth’s favourite, Robert Dudley, and thus had a more volatile relationship with the royals.

The exhibition is in the Cromwellian building. Greys Court, a National Trust property, is open daily. For more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/
greys-court

