Glory’s archives

THE work of Glory Samjolly features in the latest exhibition at the Caversham Picture Framer.

She creates beautiful paintings and prints of black people from the past with a modern twist.

Glory graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fine art in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic. She originally exhibited this show, called Dear Archives, at Central Saint Martins art school in London in October 2020.

The exhibition at the gallery in Church Road, Caversham, runs until October 26. There is a special event on Thursday from 6pm when visitors can meet the artist.

For more information, call 0118 948 1610.