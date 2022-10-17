TWO women who met via the Henley Arts Trail are to stage a joint exhibition focusing on the planet, writes Natalie Aldred.

Karen Tomalin, who works with textiles, and Nina O’Connell, who paints using oils and batik, will be showcasing their work in Earth’s Dreaming at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Henley.

Karen, from Wokingham, says: “We’ve both got an interest in nature, the world and the

environment.

“We’d call it the beauty of the overlooked, you know, the intensity of colours just in a seed pod.

“If you look at the design and the colours and exaggerate them, it’s a wonderful world out there.”

Karen, who spent 28 years working in retail, only began exhibiting after turning 60 and retiring.

She says: “While gardening for elderly friends I was shown how to make traditional quilts. That started a passion for me to sew and it has evolved from there.

“I don’t do traditional work, it’s what’s called freeform quilting. I did my first exhibition in Henley and the lady that organises the arts trail came in and said she liked my work.

“I went straight to the arts trail, not knowing what I was doing, and met Nina, who was extremely

helpful.

“We thought, ‘It’s now or never, show the world what we’re doing, what we’ve got in our bedrooms’.”

By contrast, Nina, from Caversham, is an experienced exhibitor and her studio is one of the hubs on the Caversham Arts Trail.

She trained as a fine artist and worked as an illustrator of children’s books and more recently trained as an art therapist.

Nina says: “It was incredibly interesting and I worked with many different client groups with different problems.

“In a sense, I’m quite interested in the world of problems because we’re surrounded by it. Nature, the climate crisis and lots of global issues do impact my work quite a lot. My oils are expressive depictions of the incredible beauty in unnoticed places. I often describe the batik work as being the landscape of my inner life.

“I would like my art to have some purpose that helps the viewer to see this incredible beauty all around us, in different seasons and different lights, but also nudges them to see what’s happening.”

Nina is working on a series of paintings about “how the Earth is reacting to the way we’ve misused her”. Both artists will be at the gallery during the exhibition and will be happy to discuss their work.

Karen says: “I will be taking my sewing machine along and working, so will be happy to answer any questions and share my experience on freeform quilting.”

• Earth’s Dreaming will be at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place, Henley, from Thursday, October 27 to Tuesday, November 1. For more information, visit www.ninaoconnellart.com or www.karenscontemporarytextiles.

co.uk