England vest for Chalmers

A TEENAGE schoolgirl from Harpsden Bottom has been selected to represent England in the International Indoor Pentathlon Championships in Scotland next month.

Lucy Chalmers, 14, will represent her country in the pentathlon event which includes hurdles, 800m, long jump, high jump and shot put.

Chalmers, a former Rupert House and Valley Road School pupil, competed in the junior girls’ U15 English Schools combined events championship last month where the top four girls from England qualified for next month’s event.

The youngster, a member of Slough Athletics Club, has won various county and regional championships in athletics and cross-country.

The championships, which are held in Glasgow, will take place on November 3.