Monday, 22 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

England vest for Chalmers

A TEENAGE schoolgirl from Harpsden Bottom has been selected to represent England in the International Indoor Pentathlon Championships in Scotland next month.

Lucy Chalmers, 14, will represent her country in the pentathlon event which includes hurdles, 800m, long jump, high jump and shot put.

Chalmers, a former Rupert House and Valley Road School pupil, competed in the junior girls’ U15 English Schools combined events championship last month where the top four girls from England qualified for next month’s event.

The youngster, a member of Slough Athletics Club, has won various county and regional championships in athletics and cross-country.

The championships, which are held in Glasgow, will take place on November 3.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33