Monday, 17 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Host club qualifies

SONNING COMMON and Kidmore End Primary Schools have both been selected to represent the area in the South Oxfordshire Championships following their performances at the Quad Kids athletics tournament.

The event took place at Sonning Common Primary School on Thursday of last week and was competed by six schools.

The results of the year 3/4 age group were as follows: 1 Sonning Common A, 2 Kidmore End year 4, 3 Shiplake, 4 Sonning Common B, 5 Sacred Heart A, 6 Valley Road A, 7 Peppard A, 8 Kidmore End year 3, 9 Sacred Heart B, 10 Peppard B, 11 Valley Road B, 12 Sacred Heart C.

The results of the year 5/6 age group were as follows: 1 Kidmore End year 6, 2 Sonning Comon A, 3 Sonning Common B, 4 Peppard A, 5 Shiplake, 6 Valley Road A, 7 Kidmore End year 5, 8 Sacred Heart A, 9 Peppard B, 10 Valley Road B, 11 Sacred Heart B, 12 Sacred Heart C.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33