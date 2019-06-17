Host club qualifies

SONNING COMMON and Kidmore End Primary Schools have both been selected to represent the area in the South Oxfordshire Championships following their performances at the Quad Kids athletics tournament.

The event took place at Sonning Common Primary School on Thursday of last week and was competed by six schools.

The results of the year 3/4 age group were as follows: 1 Sonning Common A, 2 Kidmore End year 4, 3 Shiplake, 4 Sonning Common B, 5 Sacred Heart A, 6 Valley Road A, 7 Peppard A, 8 Kidmore End year 3, 9 Sacred Heart B, 10 Peppard B, 11 Valley Road B, 12 Sacred Heart C.

The results of the year 5/6 age group were as follows: 1 Kidmore End year 6, 2 Sonning Comon A, 3 Sonning Common B, 4 Peppard A, 5 Shiplake, 6 Valley Road A, 7 Kidmore End year 5, 8 Sacred Heart A, 9 Peppard B, 10 Valley Road B, 11 Sacred Heart B, 12 Sacred Heart C.