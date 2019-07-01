Herrington secures U23 crown

A HENLEY woman who is currently third in the senior UK rankings secured first place in the England athletics U23 championship last Sunday.

Amy Herrington, 21, threw 62.47m to claim top spot in the women’s hammer event in Bedford.

Herrington, who lives in Damer Gardens and is currently studying and training in America at North Dakota State University, has thrown several personal best distances this year as well as winning her first two collegiate competitions.