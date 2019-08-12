Gold for Zeller in Borås

HENLEY COLLEGE student Joshua Zeller took gold as he won the 110m hurdles at the European Athletics U20s Championships in Borås, Sweden.

This win follows an outstanding run of sporting success over the past year with Zeller competing in both Germany and Finland.

Alongside completing his A-levels in maths, geography and business and the Elite Rugby Programme, Zeller has had an intense training schedule, winning a number of competitions and is tipped for selection for Team GB.

Earlier this year Zeller broke into the top 10 all-time British rankings in his age group with a personal best time of 13.49 seconds, taking his dream of Olympic glory a step closer.

Zeller has also clinched a sports scholarship at a top US university and following his studies at Henley, will be heading to the University of Michigan where he will train under some of the best coaches in the world, alongside studying a business degree.