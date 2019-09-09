Hoskins is on track

A GRANDMOTHER from Henley was the fastest English runner in her age category at the masters international on Sunday.

The event, held in conjunction with the Maidenhead Half Marathon, pitted an England team against the Celtic nations.

Hoskins was the first England runner home in the F50 age category in a time of one hour, 26 minutes, 19 seconds.

Although not a personal best time, she had missed a few weeks’ training through injury and returned from holiday just before the race.

Hoskins said: “A week of eating, drinking, sitting on a beach, only three hours of sleep a night, so the run was a good day at the office.”

She will now run for England again in the Yorkshire Marathon on October 20.

Tracey Lasan, who lives in Goring, was making her England debut in the same event and finished first in the F60 age category in one hour, 39 minutes 33 seconds.

Meanwhile, Chris Lucas, from South Stoke, finished 51st in one hour, 16 minutes and 11 seconds in the Maidenhead Half Marathon.