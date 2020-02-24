Village school leads the way

SONNING COMMON Primary School ran out winners of the Year 3/4 sports hall athletics competition held at Henley Leisure Centre.

Around 60 youngsters took part in a range of running and field events which resulted in some close races, good jumps and excellent throws all officiated by Kidmore End Year 6 sports leaders.

After 42 events Sonning Common took the honours with Kidmore End second and Peppard third.