Spooktacular fun for all the family this Halloween

THERE’S Halloween fun for the whole family on offer at Stonor Park this coming half-term.

From next Saturday (October 20) to Wednesday, October 31, the visitor attraction is hosting a Halloween Pumpkin Trail.

Open from 10am to 4pm daily, grown-ups can help the children search the garden for riddles and secret messages to solve the Stonor mystery and receive a sweet treat in return.

A Stonor spokesman said: “There is pumpkin carving and no-carve pumpkin decorating for the little ones. Tickets to our spooktacular event include access to the Wonder Woods play park, where children can climb, swing and run about for hours. The Pit Stop café will be open, with artisan foods and beverages. Calling all children — and grown-ups too — please come in your best fancy dress outfit!”

The spokesman added that a special Halloween event is being held on the evening of Wednesday, October 24, at 7pm.

“For those of you who love a good ghost story, Bill Spectre will be reading ‘The Judge’s House’ by Bram Stoker and ‘The Monkey’s Paw’ by WW Jacobs in our medieval hall. A pre-show supper of soup and dessert is available before the reading, which is suitable for grown-ups and children over 10 years of age.”

Please note that Stonor House is not open to the public during the Halloween Pumpkin Trail.

Book online in advance to receive a 10 per cent discount. For more information and tickets, visit www.stonor.com