Artists and jewellery maker host joint exhibition

THREE artists and a jeweller are staging a one-day show of original work in Hambleden on Sunday (October 28).

Liz Chadreton, Howard Birchmore and Sarah Pye have produced works of completely different styles while jeweller Sandy Ebdon-Jackson has also produced some beautiful original designs.

Their exhibition, Art for Interiors, runs from 10.30am to 5pm at Hambleden village hall. Entry is free.

Howard specialises in painting majestic seascapes from around the west of the British Isles.

He also enjoys painting in Italy, where he strives to infuse his work with the essence of the age and the history of the subject depicted. For this exhibition he is including a number of works of the Thames and the local area. Sarah’s work interprets nature, and reflects light and life. She uses dropped, dribbled and splashed acrylics, in a bold contemporary impressionist style.

Liz works mainly in watercolour but experiments with printing techniques, particularly lino cutting.

Her inspiration comes from the animals and plants in the fields and hedgerows and growing on the allotment.

She has been exhibiting her work through exhibitions and galleries since 2009.

Sandy creates elegant, original and wearable jewellery using silver, crystals, pearls and semi-precious gemstones, including necklaces, earrings, bracelets, tiaras, rings and cuff links.