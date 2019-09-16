Monday, 16 September 2019

Chef goes solo to offer pop-up and in-home dining

A HENLEY-based chef has launched a new dining concept.

Chef Simon McKenzie recently moved on from his role as head chef at Luscombes at the Golden Ball and has set up a unique catering business hosting pop-up and
in-home dining with a difference.

Chef Simon has worked in some of the finest hotels and restaurants across the UK and the Channel Islands, and for some of the industry’s greatest — and sometimes fiercest — chefs, including Gordon Ramsay and Marco Pierre White.

“After 25 years in the restaurant industry, I’m now bringing my skills and knowledge to guests on a much more personal level,” says Simon.

“I’ll be running monthly themed pop-up events where I’ll host an interactive masterclass to show how each dish is prepared before all the guests sit down to enjoy the meal together.” The first of Simon’s pop-up evenings is at Christ Church in Henley on Saturday, October 5, and will focus on British game meats including partridge and venison.

The other side of Chef Simon’s new business is in-home dining.

From canapés to a seven course fine dining menu, Simon will cook in your home and you and your guests are welcome to join in with the preparation to learn some of the techniques, or sit back with a glass of wine and let Simon do the work. “For my in-home dining, I’d encourage the host and their guests to get stuck into the prep with me and ask questions,” adds Simon. “It creates a very different and unique slant on a dinner party. Of course, if guests would rather sit back with a glass or two of wine, then I completely understand that too”.

Tickets for Simon’s “Taste of Game” masterclass and dinner are available online from www.chefsimonmckenzie.com

