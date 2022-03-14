Monday, 14 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Badgemore Primary marks 'tutu day'

Badgemore Primary marks 'tutu day'

TEACHERS at Badgemore Primary School in Henley came to work dressed in tutus to thank pupils for raising £746 for “tutu day” on February 22 (22.02.22).

The children had baked cakes and cookies to sell, did sponsored runs and washed cars to raise money. One pupil swam 22 lengths, another wore a tutu while skiing during half term and another did jobs for 2p or 22p at his mother’s birthday party.

Ten per cent of the money raised will go to the Chiltern Centre in Henley, which supports young people with disabilities, while the rest will be used to support the school.

Headteacher Tim Hoskins (centre) said: “The parent teacher association originally asked if I’d be willing to wear a tutu if I they raised a certain amount of money.

“It was originally supposed to be just myself but we’ve got an amazing group of staff here who are up for a laugh so everyone decided to come in a tutu to celebrate what the children have raised.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33