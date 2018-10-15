Monday, 15 October 2018

RAF faces

AN exhibition featuring personnel from RAF Benson will celebrate the centenary of the service.

100 Faces of Benson: Celebrating RAF100 will run from November 3 to December 9 at Henley’s River & Rowing Museum.

The base has produced 100 photographic portraits that capture the diversity of people working there.

