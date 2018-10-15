Monday, 15 October 2018

Safety fears

CONCERNS about safety on a new pedestrian crossing in Benson have been raised by the village’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

Mark Gray said he had witnessed “all sorts of nonsense” at the crossing in Littleworth Road.

He added: “I was really surprised there were no signs on the outskirts of the village. This is supposed to be safer than the previous crossing.”

