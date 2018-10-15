Tank replaced

GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
THE water tank at Benson parish hall has been replaced.
The parish council paid £5,251.85 plus VAT to replace the old galvanised steel tank with three smaller glass-fibre ones.
15 October 2018
