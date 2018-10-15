Allotment fees rise

ALLOTMENT holders in Benson will have to pay more for their plots.

The parish council has agreed to increase rental charges by two per cent in line with the rate of inflation from October 1 next year.

Patricia Baylis, who chairs the council’s recreation and lands committee, said holders had to be given a year’s notice of a rise.

Councillor Tom Stevenson said two men with allotments had caused “merry hell” over the increase but he felt it was justified.

Councillor Rob Jordan said the increase should be bigger, adding: “I would like to pay more to get more. I would like somebody to cut the grass.”

Cllr Baylis said it was not a commercial enterprise but Councillor Dave Olley responded: “We’re still losing money — we’re just reducing the cost to the parish council. The rest of us are paying for your allotment pleasures.”

Chairman Bill Pattison said: “We should advise people that from 2020 there will be a minimum annual increase of five per cent.”

Cllr Baylis said she would be happy to discuss Cllr Pattison’s proposal at a meeting of her committee.