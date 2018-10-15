Charity to close after 45 years

A CHARITY in Benson is to fold after more than 45 years.

The Benson Community Association, which has raised funds for community groups in the village and Berrick Salome since 1972, will be wound up.

The ownership and trusteeship of Warwick Spinney, which is an association asset, will be transferred to the parish council.

The spinney is a meadow with scattered trees and shrubs on the edge of the village that exists for the benefit of the community.

It was bought to mark the millennium and is managed for its wildlife interest and for people to explore.

Association chairman Dave Rushton said: “It will be parish council land in effect. There will be conditions on the use of the land that come with it.”

He said the charity had money which would be given to the community and some would be given to the Benson Nature Group to help maintain the spinney.

Mr Rushton said there might be some legal costs that would have to be paid.

He added: “We want this sorted out before Christmas, which will mean calling a final meeting of the council in November and getting a quorate of 25 people around the table.”

The council agreed to accept in principle the proposals on the disposal of the association’s assets and will seek legal advice on the best way to proceed.