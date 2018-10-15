Pub garden sale fails

BENSON Parish Council has withdrawn its interest in buying land currently used as a beer garden.

Greene King, which owns the Crown Inn in Benson, wants to sell a 4,000 sq ft section of the garden.

The pub has been listed as an asset of community value, meaning the brewery must give locals the opportunity to buy it if it is put up for sale.

The council pulled out of a possible deal after Greene King said the only access to the land was via the pub car park but there was no right of way over this.