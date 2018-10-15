School extension plan for‘inspiring’ learning space

PLANS have been formally submitted to expand Benson Primary School by building on part of its playing field.

The school in Oxford Road says it needs three more classrooms in order to meet the extra demand for places caused by hundreds of new homes being built.

The new building and a hard play area would take up a quarter of the playing field.

The plans have been submitted by Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, to South Oxfordshire District Council, which is set to make a decision by October 29.

But both Mark Gray, who is enson’s representative on the county council and Sue Cooper, the village’s councillor on the district council, are opposed to the scheme.

They say the field must be saved and the county council, should come up with another solution. The pair have produced a leaflet which has been delivered to every home in the village.

A planning statement submitted with the application says: “There is a need to plan for the expansion of the school in order to ensure a sufficient supply of school places to mitigate the impact of additional housing in and around Benson.

“It is anticipated that the school will increase its admission number from 30 to 45 with effect from September 2019, at which point additional accommodation will need to be complete and ready for use.

“Detailed consultations were carried out with key stakeholders during the design development of the submission.

“These included meetings with parents, staff and governors. Comments raised at these meetings have been assessed and, where possible, incorporated into the design.”

It said the design allowed for the creation of an “inspirational” learning environment within a “well-developed, sustainable and robust building” with the provision of flexible and adaptable spaces which would meet changing educational needs.

The statement added: “By placing the entrance on the north side of the building, access from the main pedestrian routes through the site is maintained, encouraging pupils to enter the building without using the roadway from the car parking area.

“The design is sensibly proportioned and respects the setting, character and appearance of the neighbouring buildings.”

Bob Sharples, principal planning manager for Sport England, has submitted a holding objection to the proposal.

He said there was not enough information in the application to evaluate it. He said the football pitches in the application did not conform to FA standards.

Mr Sharples said: “Looking at aerial photographs, there is a non-standard football pitch mark out, which does not conform to FA recognised standard pitches — approximately 55m by 32m.

“Sport England’s interim position on this proposal is to submit a holding objection.

“However, we will happily review our position following the receipt of all the further information requested.”

Benson Parish Council has previously raised concerns about the impact of the development on the village and the speed at which it has progressed.

The school says the new classroom block is needed by the start of the next academic year and that another three classrooms may be needed by 2024.