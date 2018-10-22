Man wins wall appeal

A MAN has won a fight over the demolition of the front wall at his home in Benson high street.

John Murphy was refused retrospective planning permission by South Oxfordshire District Council, which said knocking down the wall had harmed the historic and architectural significance of the former Free Church as a non-designated heritage asset.

In turn, this had harmed the contribution the building made to the character and appearance of the Benson conservation area.

Now Mr Murphy has overturned that decision on appeal.

The planning inspector, who heard the appeal, said the wall would have helped with the operation of the church but it had not formed a continuous frontage as there were other examples of open frontages in the street.

The inspector added: “The removal of the front wall does allow uninterrupted views from opposite the site and so a full appreciation of the highly decorative street façade of the appeal property.

“As such, I find that the loss of the wall, brick pillars and gate does not undermine the historic and architectural relationship and significance between the church and High Street.”