Garden tips

RAY BROUGHTON will give a talk called “The gardening year: a month by month guide” to a meeting of Benson Garden Club at the parish hall on Thursday, November 1 (7.45pm).

He is a garden designer, author and lecturer as well as being a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Horticulture

New members are always welcome. For more information, call Esther on (01491) 837242.