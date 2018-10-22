Garden tips

Village to have defibrillator if location found
A DEFIBRILLATOR is set to be installed in ... [more]
Monday, 22 October 2018
RAY BROUGHTON will give a talk called “The gardening year: a month by month guide” to a meeting of Benson Garden Club at the parish hall on Thursday, November 1 (7.45pm).
He is a garden designer, author and lecturer as well as being a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Horticulture
New members are always welcome. For more information, call Esther on (01491) 837242.
22 October 2018
More News:
POLL: Have your say