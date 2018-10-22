New-look shop back in business

A CONVENIENCE store in Benson has been refurbished.

The Co-op in High Street re-opened yesterday (Thursday) after being closed for more than two weeks while the work was carried out.

The makeover, which cost £710,000, included redecorating the shop front, frames and doors and installing a new air conditioning unit, a condenser and a compressor on concrete bases in the service yard.

There is a new 2.5m timber fence plant enclosure and a new 2.3m chiller unit to the side of the store with access through a new opening.

The new-look store has new self-service tills and offers fresh fruit and vegetables, hot food, coffee, wine and bread baked on site.

The Co-op said the revamp had created nine new jobs.

Store manager Sanna Ponnuthurai said: “We are delighted to be undertaking such a significant investment in Benson and we’re confident that the improvements will help us to better serve the community.

“It’s an exciting time for the whole team.”

The company was refused permission by Benson Parish Council to have a temporary shop in the Mill Stream car park during the work. The council offered use of the parish hall car park instead but this wasn’t taken up.