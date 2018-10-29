Tree decision

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
Monday, 29 October 2018
BENSON Parish Council could plant a tree to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.
The council was due to approve a recommendation last night (Thursday) that it obtains a Tree of Remembrance sapling and commemorative plaque from the Woodland Trust and Oxfordshire County Council.
It would like to plant the tree between the tennis courts and B4009.
29 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
‘Uncle Mick’ retires from oldest shop in the village
A SHOPKEEPER in Sonning Common has retired after ... [more]
TV presenter swaps property hunting for river punting
TELEVISION presenter Jonnie Irwin spent a day ... [more]
POLL: Have your say