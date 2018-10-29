RAF crews train in US

A SQUADRON leader from RAF Benson was responsible for students and instructors taking a training course with the US Marine Corps.

Chris Middleton watched the students graduate from the weapons tactics instructor course at Marine Air Corps Station Yuma in Arizona.

The Chinook pilots and crewmen from RAF Odiham spent seven weeks on the base training with more than 200 US Marine students.

Sq Ldr Middleton said: “This is a testing course. It’s training we haven’t received on the helicopter course for a generation.

“The complexity and scale is an issue for the students but over three to four weeks of ground school and then a crawl, walk, run process they get to be experts .

“On their return to the UK, the students will take the lessons they’ve learnt back to their squadrons.”