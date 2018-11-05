Council joins opponents of school expansion plan

BENSON Parish Council has joined the growing opposition to the expansion of the village primary school.

The Oxford Road school wants to build a block of three classrooms on part of its playing field, saying more space is needed to meet the extra demand for places caused by hundreds of new homes being built.

It says the development needs to be ready for use by the start of the next academic year in September and that another three classrooms may be needed by 2024.

The new building and a hard play area would take up to a quarter of the field.

A planning application has been submitted by Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, to South Oxfordshire District Council.

The parish council has objected, saying the plans could lead to the rest of the field being built on in the future.

Chairman Bill Pattison said: “If you keep tacking little bits on, it’s very short-sighted and unimaginative.

“In the long term it wouldn’t be big enough. Ten or 15 years down the line we’ll be in the same situation as we are now because there isn’t capacity at the school. This is only the first phase — there’s going to be a second phase as well.”

He said an alternative solution should be found to “ruining” one of the village’s recreation areas with a scheme that would result in the loss of public amenity space and lead to congestion as well as failing to meet the future needs of the village.

Councillor Pattison said: “It needs to be fully thought through and done properly so in the future Benson has got a school that’s good for the village and not encroaching on community land and facilities.

“If they [the county council] are imaginative they could come up with something better rather than a quick fix.”

Vice-chairwoman Patricia Baylis added: “We need to object in the strongest possible terms.”

The application has already been criticised by Councillor Mark Gray, who is Benson’s representative on the county council, and Councillor Sue Cooper, who represents Benson on the district council.

The pair produced a leaflet, which was delivered to every home in the village, saying the playing field should be saved and that the county council should come up with an alternative plan.

Speaking at last week’s meeting of the parish council, Cllr Cooper said: “The planning officer dealing with it is very concerned because the field is in the conservation area and sticking a big, modern building there is hardly going to enhance it.”

She said that Benson was having to accommodate 800 houses and it was reasonable to think that in the next 15 years of the district council’s emerging local plan more may be required.

“The whole problem is timing because we have got no idea when these houses are going to be delivered,” said Cllr Cooper.

“We don’t know when these school children are going to need whatever school places you have got for them.

“If you have to have the school at Oxford Road you have actually got time to do it properly. The current application is so awful even if you wanted to extend on that site. There must be better options. The new building is not even attached to the existing school. If it’s horrible weather you’ll have all these poor little kids rushing across puddles.

“The other thing that’s bad about Oxford Road is the traffic situation; if you increase it [the size of the school], you’ll increase the problem.”

She said the county council should try to acquire the derelict Keable House in nearby Littleworth Road, which could accommodate the school.

Another option would be to have a new, two-form entry school somewhere else in the village.

Councillor Gray said the county council’s head of education and planning officials were “very much wedded” to their application.

He added: “What I think no one is addressing is what happens when the next tranche of children comes along.

“What will they do — will they build another building in the grounds of the school?

“That’s the issue that needs to be addressed in the next four or five years.”